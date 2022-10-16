Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $11.58 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,735,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

