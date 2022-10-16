Kujira Price Tops $1.05 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $94.46 million and $134,872.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 90,042,925 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.0910602 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,943.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

