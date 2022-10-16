Kujira Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $97.09 million and $132,486.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 89,970,675 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.0910602 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,943.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

