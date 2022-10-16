Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.66. 631,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,936. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

