Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,372,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $25.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

