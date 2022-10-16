Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEE remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Featured Stories
