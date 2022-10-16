Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $162.79 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.18 or 0.27822457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.16277679 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

