Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 1,236,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 501,190 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 791.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 178,237 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

