Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.45 billion and $2.10 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,275.41 or 0.06659170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,437,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,435,659.20992169 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,278.97876725 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,176,005.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

