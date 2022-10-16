LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE:LITB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

