Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Down 2.5 %
Linde stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,831. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.37.
Linde Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
