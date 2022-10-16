Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Reduced by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,831. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.37.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.