Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNN. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of LNN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

