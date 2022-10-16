Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNN. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Lindsay Price Performance
Shares of LNN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindsay (LNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.