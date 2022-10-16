Lipe & Dalton Purchases 353 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of C traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 28,895,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,205,124. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.