Lipe & Dalton Sells 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.5 %

TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 1,609,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.