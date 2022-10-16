Lipe & Dalton Sells 1,400 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 494,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

See Also

