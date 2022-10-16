Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 212,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

