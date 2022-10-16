Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Lizhi Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 325,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,818. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lizhi has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.99 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lizhi Company Profile
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lizhi (LIZI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.