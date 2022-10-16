Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lizhi Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 325,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,818. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lizhi has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.99 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lizhi by 107.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

