LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. LooksRare has a market cap of $111.78 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

