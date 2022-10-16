Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 800,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,335. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

See Also

