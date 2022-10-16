Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.96. 4,143,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

