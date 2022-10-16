Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
LXFR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
