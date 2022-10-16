LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €720.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $767.86.

LVMUY opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

