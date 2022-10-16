LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.9 %

LVMUY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. 180,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,352. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.86.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.