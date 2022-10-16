MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,983. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

