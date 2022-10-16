MagnetGold Price Hits $1.01 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $283.47 million and $40,718.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

