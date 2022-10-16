MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNSB opened at $23.00 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

