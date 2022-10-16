Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.43.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $961.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 40.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
