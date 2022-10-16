Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $961.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 40.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

