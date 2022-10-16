Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.75.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 491,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,961. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
