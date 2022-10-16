Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 491,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,961. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

