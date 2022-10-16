Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 44.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $1.48 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $30.52 or 0.00157658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.17 or 0.27747586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

