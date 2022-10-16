Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,128,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 1,397,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MPCMF remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.
See Also
