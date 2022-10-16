MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.30.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.77. 276,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $424.04. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

