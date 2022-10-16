Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,036 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Marriott International worth $54,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

