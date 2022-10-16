Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.