Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $298.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.86 and a 200-day moving average of $338.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

