Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMLP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 30,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

