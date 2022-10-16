Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $43,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,050,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,907,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

