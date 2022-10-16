Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 25,793 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 5,767,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

