Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded down $16.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

