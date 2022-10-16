Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.39. 2,866,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,352. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

