Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 488 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,858. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

