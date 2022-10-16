Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $213.49. 978,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

