Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 565 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $680,165,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.38. 7,112,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,499. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.14. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

