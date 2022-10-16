Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of MTDR traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. 950,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 173.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 55.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

