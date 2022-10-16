Matson (NYSE:MATX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,506. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. Matson has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,349.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.