MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 555,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 182.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.