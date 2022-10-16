MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.
MaxLinear Price Performance
MaxLinear stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 555,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 182.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Featured Stories
