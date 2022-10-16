McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. 1,047,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

