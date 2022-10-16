Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,319 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

