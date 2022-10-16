Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.38% of Sapiens International worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

