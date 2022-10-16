Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

